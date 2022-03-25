ADA accessible playground to come to Auburn park

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new ADA-accessible playground is coming to Town Creek Park on Gay Street in Auburn.

The playground is currently under construction, and if weather permits should be completed soon.

The city of Auburn has asked parents not to allow their children to enter the playground or play on the equipment.

They will announce to the community when the playground is ready for use.

