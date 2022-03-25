Americus police offering reward for information on armed, dangerous suspect

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Americus Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of 22-year-old Riyod Oshay Reddick, Jr.

Reddick is described as being 5′8 to 5′11 tall and weighing approximately 150lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his chest, neck and face.

The offender is wanted for terroristic threats and considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding the location of the suspect, you are encouraged to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-4550 or the GBI at 229-931-2439.

