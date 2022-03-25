Beautiful Weekend Ahead; Cool Mornings, Pleasant Afternoons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend is almost here and the weather looks beautiful - lots of sunshine both days and dry weather expected. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for both days - probably a little warmer on Sunday - but the overnight lows will be very chilly with 30s and 40s expected early Sunday and early Monday mornings. Some patchy frost is not out of the question in the normally colder spots on these mornings. We will warm up quickly early next week with 70s on Monday and low to mid 80s by next Tuesday and Wednesday as clouds increase. The next ‘big thing’ that we’re watching for you will be a chance of rain and storms on Thursday. We’ll have to keep an eye on things for any sort of strong storm threat, but right now it looks like the worst weather should be off to our west. We will stay a bit unsettled - and cool down a bit - by NEXT Friday and NEXT weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.