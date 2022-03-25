Business Break
City of Opelika, Fort Benning accepts first soldier in Career Skills Program

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika and Fort Benning accepted the first soldier to their Career Skills Program.

The new Career Skills Program (CSP) provides internships to soldiers with various companies and organizations within Opelika.

The CSP internship occurs during the last six months of active duty for approved service members.

Soldiers will then complete two months of classes on-base and four months of employment with their selected business or industry.

They are paid during the six months of training with the goal of the soldier being hired at the end of the program.

Andrew Vacarro is the first soldier to intern for this program and he will be working at Golden State Foods.

“Essentially, an internship while I’m on active duty that allows me potential for a job and to move into this area. Then to translate my army skills into civilian skills. I just want to thank everyone I feel extremely blessed. First day on the job it was exactly what I wanted to do,” expressed Vacarro.

If you are interested in the program, click here for available careers and the relocation incentives program.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

