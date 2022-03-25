CSU Baseball/Softball Hosting Conference Matchups

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State baseball and softball are in full swing. Both teams will be hosting conference opponents this weekend.

The Lady Cougars prepare for a three-game stretch against Augusta this weekend. Currently, they are 4-2 in the conference and hope to grab more wins this weekend. The first pitch is at 5:00 P.M. ET followed by a doubleheader beginning at noon on Saturday.

“A 4-5 record [since beating North Georgia] is unacceptable, we have to figure some things out,” says head coach Brad Huskisson.

The men’s team is gearing up for a three-game homestand against Young Harris. Now, they are 8-1 in the conference and have only lost two games at home. The first pitch is tomorrow at 6:00 P.M. ET and they will play through the weekend.

“We are playing a second-place team in Young Harris so this will be a real challenge for us. I think the guys are up for it,” says head coach Greg Appleton.

CSU softball hosting Augusta this weekend!



⏰Friday 5 PM

⏰Saturday (DH) 12 PM



Here from @CSUCougarsSB head coach tonight on @wtvmsports! pic.twitter.com/Xlc22FvQcZ — Caroline Grace (@1carolinegrace) March 24, 2022

