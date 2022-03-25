Business Break
Davis Broadcasting gives free gas to residents in Columbus

(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It wasn’t so painful for people at the pump this morning.

Davis Broadcasting gave free gas to the first 200 cars to show up at the Sunoco Gas Station in Columbus.

Foxie 105 and Praise 100.7 radio stations announced the location one hour before the free gas giveaway.

Hundreds of vehicles lined St. Mary’s Road in hopes of receiving free fuel for their tanks.

Jolly Colly with Davis Broadcasting said this was very important, especially now.

“Because you know with everything going on around the world, gas prices are quite steep, so if you can get gas right now, why not take it?” expressed Colly.

Thanks to the law offices of 411 Pain, each of the first 200 vehicles received $41 worth.

