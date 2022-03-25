Dry, breezy and cool stretch of weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The next 5 to 6 days will be rain-free with cool weather at first before we warm up. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Nice but quite breezy with winds gusting up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Mainly clear and very cool tonight with lows in the 40s. Sunny and cool Saturday as the gusty breeze continues. We top out in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday morning. Some patchy frost is possible in the normally colder and wind-protected spots. A few clouds are possible late Sunday but it should still be mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. After another very chilly morning Monday, we’ll be roughly 10 degrees warmer Monday afternoon compared to Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds roll back into the region Tuesday and Wednesday, but we warm up significantly in the low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next chance of rain may arrive as early as late Wednesday night. However, it is more likely we’ll see scattered showers and storms Thursday at this point. It is too early to say if we’ll have a severe weather threat. Showers may return next weekend.

