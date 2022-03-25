Business Break
Father sentenced in court for murder of 4-week-old son

By Chris Anderson and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A father found guilty of killing his infant son was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 15 years.

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.

Investigators said Beasley’s infant son, Zachary, was beaten to death in May 2020, according to WOIO.

Firefighters responded to the family’s apartment in May 2020 for reports of a 3-week-old baby that was having trouble breathing.

Paramedics took the infant to the hospital. He died from his injuries a week later.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, the baby’s death was ruled a homicide from “complications of blunt force injury to head, trunk and extremities with skeletal and brain injuries.”

Beasley was previously offered a plea deal on two separate occasions, but his lawyers rejected both offers, bringing the case to a jury trial.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

