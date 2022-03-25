Business Break
Frogtown to host 9th Annual Crawfish Festival in Phenix City

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The 9th Annual Crawfish Fest is taking place this weekend in Phenix City.

This year’s crawfish crop is looking very delicious.

Right now, you can buy a $15 ticket to get one and a half pounds of freshly cooked Louisana crawfish, smoked sausage, potatoes and corn.

This event will be held Saturday, March 26.

