Heated outburst during Columbus court proceeding leads to woman’s arrest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An argument broke out in a Columbus courtroom leading to an arrest this morning during a hearing for a reported gang member.

Our News Leader 9 cameras were inside Recorder’s Court when the outburst happened, disrupting the proceeding for Demeatrius Jackson.

The incident happened about 14 seconds after Muscogee County deputies escorted 18-year-old Jackson in handcuffs into the courtroom.

We have learned this heated exchange happened between Jackson’s sister and one of his alleged victims.

His sister was sitting down when the incident suddenly started.

Deputies escorted her out of court as she repeatedly yelled out, “Don’t play with me!”

It appeared she was acting out in response to something the alleged victim said as she stood in the back of the courtroom.

What she said to spark such a reaction is still unclear. However, we do know the victim’s name is Lakasha Andrews.

Andrews was arrested on outstanding warrants following the altercation. Jackson’s sister was not apprehended.

Jackson is facing a slew of charges, including 19 aggravated assault charges.

In court, investigators testified that in 2020 he shot into a house with four people inside. He also later admitted to pulling the trigger on social media.

According to detectives, Jackson had a beef with someone who lived in the house.

He has also been accused of shooting someone’s mother in the parking lot of Citi Trends.

The other suspect arrested with Jackson, Reginald Fletcher, decided to waive his right to a hearing.

