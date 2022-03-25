Business Break
MCSO: Three men arrested on multiple drug charges, over $71K worth of drugs seized
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three men are behind bars after being arrested on multiple drug charges in Muscogee County.

On March 24, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force arrested Malik Williams (a validated gang member), Anthony Lewis, and Michael Meekins on the following charges:

  • Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Promethazine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of Drug Related Objects

The sheriff’s office seized over $71,000 in drugs - including 1,824 grams of marijuana, 493 grams of methamphetamine, 24 grams of cocaine, 44 oz of promethazine, 3.5 oxycodone pills, various drug related objects, along with three firearms and $1,530.

Williams was subsequently charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Meekins was subsequently charged with abandonment of a controlled substance.

All three were transported to Muscogee County Jail without incident.

