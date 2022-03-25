Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

One man injured in shooting on Double Churches Rd. in Columbus

Crime scene tape over police lights.
Crime scene tape over police lights.(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 | MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting on Double Churches Road.

According to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard, a male was shot and has non-life threatening injuries. He was transported by EMS to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Columbus police received the call at approximately 7:58 a.m. on Friday, March 25.

It is unknown at this time if police have a suspect.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Civic Center removes performance of local rapper from upcoming concert
Police standoff leaves part of Wynnton Rd. blocked in Columbus
Standoff on Wynnton Road in Columbus comes to end
Heated outburst during Columbus court proceeding leads to woman’s arrest
Heated outburst during Columbus court proceeding leads to woman’s arrest
Family speaks out about 12-year-old Eufaula boy’s death
Family speaks out about 12-year-old Eufaula boy’s death
Suspect in 2018 Pizza Hut murder trial testifies against co-defendants

Latest News

Happy Birthday Zack Prince!
Happy Birthday Zack Prince
MCSO: Three men arrested on multiple drug charges, over $71K worth of drugs seized
MCSO: Three men arrested on multiple drug charges, over $71K worth of drugs seized
National Infantry Museum wins two awards from USA Today
National Infantry Museum wins two awards from USA Today
Handcuffs
Lee Co. juvenile arrested, charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft in Beulah