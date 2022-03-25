One man injured in shooting on Double Churches Rd. in Columbus
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting on Double Churches Road.
According to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard, a male was shot and has non-life threatening injuries. He was transported by EMS to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Columbus police received the call at approximately 7:58 a.m. on Friday, March 25.
It is unknown at this time if police have a suspect.
