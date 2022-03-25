Phenix City artist paints inspirational mural for local Girls Inc. gym

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Last year, we introduced Steven Tette, a military veteran and artist from Phenix City. He was chosen by Google to create their 2021 Veterans Day Doodle.

Now he is inspiring young women through his artwork at Girls Inc.

Inside the gym of the organization, Tette has painted a mural that consists of girls of all nationalities.

The painting depicts girls playing sports like basketball, tennis, volleyball and more.

He wanted to make sure the mural showed a lot of representation to inspire every girl that sees it.

We talked to the artist who shared how much the mural meant to the young ladies in the organization.

‘’We talked about how some of these young ladies couldn’t even picture themselves as golfers or pictured themselves as swimmers right but I know these are the things that girl Inc offers to these young ladies so they can use it as a tool to say hey that might be you up there,” said Tette.

Representation can mean a lot.

Along with the mural inspiring the young women at Girls Inc., so is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Jackson is currently facing Congress in hopes of becoming the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

‘’And I feel that it’s good to have a Black woman helping out the world in making this world a better place and I feel that it’s good that she give me a chance to do something in this world and make this world a better place,” expressed Jordynn Perry.

‘’And it makes me feel like I can do anything I want in life,” added Lamaria Boleware.

