The Pros and Cons of Hummingbird Feeding

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we head into the hummingbird migration season, many people are headed to the stores to grab nectar for their feeders. But depending on what type of nectar you purchase, you could be hurting the hummingbirds.

Hummingbirds will come to visit us starting within the next few weeks and will stick around through late summer before flying further south to Central America.

Many of us are starting to break out our hummingbird feeders and rush to the stores to buy nectar to feed with, but we must do so with caution. Red dye used in some nectars can be toxic to hummingbirds since they are so small. Many people lean towards red dyed nectar since it attracts the birds, but something as simple as purchasing a feeder with red on it will do the trick.

Some people may want to provide a pollinator garden in lieu of a hummingbird feeder with nectar, but according to experts there is another option that is even better!

Wesley Long, an Assistant Professor with Auburn University’s College of Forestry and Wildlife Science recommends, “Do both because the pollinator gardens, they’re providing services, they’re providing resources to many different types of animals in addition to attracting those hummingbirds”

Long also says that you can ”just make the solution for the hummingbirds at home. 1 part sugar and water, that is all you need, it’s very simple”.

White sugar and water is something that many of us already have in our kitchens, keeping us from even needing to run to the store to get the ingredients for the hummingbird nectar. All you have to do to make that solution at home is heat up some water, add the sugar, and stir it until all of the sugar dissolves. This way you know that what you’re providing to the hummingbirds is safe for them, and it saves you a trip to the store!

As for the pollinator garden, you can buy pollinator seeds at local stores, and all you have to do is spread the seed in an area prepared for a garden. The flowers will not only attract hummingbirds, but also other pollinators that are important to our ecosystem. When planning your pollinator garden, ensure to include plenty of red flowers to attract the hummingbirds to your garden area.

There are other important things to remember while preparing your area for the hummingbirds. First off, when hanging your hummingbird feeders make sure to space them out properly. These birds can be territorial, and feeders to close together can lead to birds quarreling. Another helpful thing to do is add bushes and flowers, like your pollinator garden, to allow the birds somewhere to perch nearby to keep them comfortable.

