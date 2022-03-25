Business Break
Suspect arrested, charged after police standoff on Wynnton Rd. in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has released the suspect’s name in the police standoff that occurred late Wednesday through Thursday.

On March 23, at approximately 11:08 p.m., Columbus officers responded to 1831 Wynnton Road, Park Place Apartments, in reference to a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of the suspect apartment but could not get a response. Officers learned that a male was inside the apartment armed with a handgun. He refused to allow police officers inside the apartment. There was also a female in the apartment that he would not allow to leave or speak to the officers.

Since the male refused to cooperate, CPD dispatched a police crisis negotiator to the scene - and also sent the SWAT team as well. Police secured several blocks surrounding the apartment complex. Several surrounding apartments were cleared until the situation was brought to a conclusion.

On March 24, at approximately 11:18 a.m., the male occupant released the female and remained alone armed and barricaded inside the apartment.

At 5:45 p.m., after several hours of negotiations, the male occupant exited the apartment and gave himself up to officers without incident.

The armed male occupant was identified as 48-year-old Jeffrey Watkins. Watkins was charged with false imprisonment and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Further charges may be made in the future. Watkins is scheduled for a Recorders Court Preliminary Hearing on Friday, March 25.

