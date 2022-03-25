Woodruff Park preparing for annual Spring food truck event in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Preparations are underway for tomorrow’s 9th Annual Food Truck Festival at Woodruff Park.

Organizers were out this morning starting to set up parts of the park.

The event starts from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and has a five-dollar entry fee. Children 10 and under are free.

There will be over 36 food truck vendors from across Georgia and Alabama.

Attendees can experience local arts and craft vendors, beverages and entertainment throughout the day.

We spoke with one organizer, Tracey Green, who said the festival is expected to be very busy.

She said to come prepared for a fun time and have parking plans.

“We have a lot of free parking here in the Uptown community. The best place to park will be our River Center parking garage. It is free and accessible to the public. It’s on the 900 block of Broadway, and you can just walk right down. We have three entrances for guests. Our main entrance will be on Bay Avenue right in front of Banks Food Hall and White-Water Express.”

The second and third entrances are at the Columbus and Phenix City sides of the Dillingham Bridge.

Green said while they prefer cash to enter the festival, the main entrance on Bay Avenue will have a debit/credit machine for cards.

You can also buy food with cash or a card.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.