$1.1 billion in refund checks heading to Georgia taxpayers

(Jeff Amy | AP)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GEORGIA (WTVM) - It’s good news for Georgia taxpayers.

This week, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, providing a tax refund to residents.

Once you have filed an individual income for 2021, the Georgia Department of Revenue will credit you with a one-time refund amount for the following:

  • $500 if you’re married or filed together
  • $375 if you’re head of household
  • $250 if you’re single or married but filed separately

The governor talked about the legislation today in Savannah. He explained where the money would come from and when taxpayers could expect it.

He stated the one-time tax credit is state money returning to Georgian. It is not federal aid money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Kemp attributed the surplus of more than a billion dollars to the state’s decisions during the pandemic, a strong economy and conservative budgeting by state lawmakers.

“It’s one-time money. I think it’s best when we have more than we need to send it back to the people that sent it to us, the taxpayers. That’s what we’re doing with over a billion dollars of refunds that will be in Georgians’ bank accounts in a matter of weeks. It’s what also allowed us to do the two-month moratorium on collecting gas tax at the pump,” explained Kemp.

According to the governor, Georgians can expect a one-time refund in the coming weeks.

