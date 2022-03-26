Abundant Sunshine for the Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It will be a gorgeous weekend across the Chattahoochee Valley with abundant sunshine and pleasant conditions. For Saturday, low humidity and gusty winds up to 30 mph will lead to high fire danger, so it is recommended that you postpone any burning plans you may have today. For Sunday, we will kick the day off with a lot of sunshine before a few stray clouds build in during the afternoon and evening while highs are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Heading into the work week, we kick it all off with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s before highs soar to the mid 80s by midweek. Showers and storms return on Thursday before things dry out for the most part by Friday.

