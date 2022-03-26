Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Abundant Sunshine for the Weekend!

Anna’s Forecast
Iris Flower
Iris Flower(Beth Claycomb)
By Anna Sims
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It will be a gorgeous weekend across the Chattahoochee Valley with abundant sunshine and pleasant conditions. For Saturday, low humidity and gusty winds up to 30 mph will lead to high fire danger, so it is recommended that you postpone any burning plans you may have today. For Sunday, we will kick the day off with a lot of sunshine before a few stray clouds build in during the afternoon and evening while highs are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Heading into the work week, we kick it all off with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s before highs soar to the mid 80s by midweek. Showers and storms return on Thursday before things dry out for the most part by Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO: Three men arrested on multiple drug charges, over $71K worth of drugs seized
MCSO: Three men arrested on multiple drug charges, over $71K worth of drugs seized
Heated outburst during Columbus court proceeding leads to woman’s arrest
Heated outburst during Columbus court proceeding leads to woman’s arrest
Suspect named in Wynnton Rd. police standoff
Suspect arrested, charged after police standoff on Wynnton Rd. in Columbus
Columbus Civic Center removes performance of local rapper from upcoming concert
Crime scene tape over police lights.
One man injured in shooting on Double Churches Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

Derek Kinkade
Beautiful Weekend Ahead; Cool Mornings, Pleasant Afternoons
The next 5 to 6 days will be rain-free with cool weather at first before we warm up. Expect a...
Dry, breezy and cool stretch of weather
A mix of sun and clouds today. Cool, breezy and sunny this weekend!
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Cool Mornings, Pleasant Afternoons, & Dry Through the Middle of Next Week