Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn residents weigh in on record-high rent prices

(MGN)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN Ala. (WTVM) - Rental prices are surging across the country, according to a recent survey published by Realtor.com. Rent for homes is up nearly 20 percent compared to last year.

“We’re watching housing explode here especially single-family housing in the area but also with some apartments as well,” said Bradly Northcutt.

Northcutt works in East Alabama as a realtor.

He said the housing market in Lee County is booming, but as the population increases, rent prices have risen.

Northcutt believes rent has increased by $200 to $300 for many properties within the last year.

Auburn University first-year student, Ainsley Stewart, said trying to find housing for next semester was a struggle.

“It was really stressful to find an apartment that was a reasonable price and a reasonable location and that had enough rooms for the people I wanted to live with,” said Stewart.

Emily Bashan, a future Auburn student, said that her main priority is finding an apartment near campus when eventually moving off-campus.

“For me, it’s mainly about where it’s located around or within the school and also what the rooms are like. That’s pretty important to me I’m going to be spending a good amount of time there.”

According to Realtor.com, Americans who rent spend nearly 30-percent of their monthly budget on payments.

Northcutt said fewer available houses on the market in Auburn have driven more people to rent.

“There are not a lot of houses for rent right now, but when houses do come up for rent in this market, they are usually at a higher price. It’s a lot more expensive than it has been in the past,” stated the realtor.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Civic Center removes performance of local rapper from upcoming concert
Police standoff leaves part of Wynnton Rd. blocked in Columbus
Standoff on Wynnton Road in Columbus comes to end
Heated outburst during Columbus court proceeding leads to woman’s arrest
Heated outburst during Columbus court proceeding leads to woman’s arrest
Family speaks out about 12-year-old Eufaula boy’s death
Family speaks out about 12-year-old Eufaula boy’s death
Suspect in 2018 Pizza Hut murder trial testifies against co-defendants

Latest News

City of Columbus, Ft. Benning holds Metal of Honor plaque unveiling for military heroes
City of Columbus, Ft. Benning holds Metal of Honor plaque unveiling for military heroes
How detectives convinced a 2018 Columbus murder suspect to testify
How detectives convinced a 2018 Columbus murder suspect to testify
How detectives convinced a 2018 Columbus murder suspect to testify
City of Columbus, Ft. Benning holds Metal of Honor plaque unveiling for military heroes
City of Columbus, Ft. Benning holds Metal of Honor plaque unveiling for military heroes