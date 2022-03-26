Auburn residents weigh in on record-high rent prices

AUBURN Ala. (WTVM) - Rental prices are surging across the country, according to a recent survey published by Realtor.com. Rent for homes is up nearly 20 percent compared to last year.

“We’re watching housing explode here especially single-family housing in the area but also with some apartments as well,” said Bradly Northcutt.

Northcutt works in East Alabama as a realtor.

He said the housing market in Lee County is booming, but as the population increases, rent prices have risen.

Northcutt believes rent has increased by $200 to $300 for many properties within the last year.

Auburn University first-year student, Ainsley Stewart, said trying to find housing for next semester was a struggle.

“It was really stressful to find an apartment that was a reasonable price and a reasonable location and that had enough rooms for the people I wanted to live with,” said Stewart.

Emily Bashan, a future Auburn student, said that her main priority is finding an apartment near campus when eventually moving off-campus.

“For me, it’s mainly about where it’s located around or within the school and also what the rooms are like. That’s pretty important to me I’m going to be spending a good amount of time there.”

According to Realtor.com, Americans who rent spend nearly 30-percent of their monthly budget on payments.

Northcutt said fewer available houses on the market in Auburn have driven more people to rent.

“There are not a lot of houses for rent right now, but when houses do come up for rent in this market, they are usually at a higher price. It’s a lot more expensive than it has been in the past,” stated the realtor.

