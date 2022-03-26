Business Break
City of Columbus, Ft. Benning holds Metal of Honor plaque unveiling for military heroes

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Medal of Honor Monument plaque was unveiled today by the city of Columbus and Fort Benning.

It honored two distinguished heroes with connections to our area.

In addition, several guests from the community came out to celebrate Colonel (Ret.) Ralph Puckett and SFC Alwynn Cashe.

Both men from the Chattahoochee Valley received the Medal of Honor last year.

At the unveiling of the special plaque at the Columbus Government Center, Mayor Skip Henderson, Fort Benning’s commanding General Patrick Donahoe and Congressman Sanford Bishop each spoke.

“Today is a day that we can sacrifice and that we can express the gratitude of a grateful nation for their service and for their sacrifice,” stated Bishop.

The Maneuver Center of Excellence Band provided music for this event.

CSM Martin Celestine kicked off the event then Reverand Andrea Franklin performed the prayer.

The Metal of Honor Monument is in the 9th Street Plaza, between 1st and 2nd Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

