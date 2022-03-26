Business Break
Columbus group marches in support of Ukraine

By WTVM Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A group of people came together Saturday in Uptown Columbus to march in support of the people of Ukraine.

Heaven Sanders, a Columbus State University student, headed up the march. It started at the RiverCenter Parking Garage and the group marched up and down Broadway - chanting to raise awareness about the war in Ukraine and the impact it’s having on its people.

The group also encouraged people to donate to humanitarian nonprofits including the Ukrainian and Polish Red Cross organizations along with ‘Doctors without Borders.’

“When the war first started and I saw images of people being bombed and buildings destroyed, I felt really helpless and didn’t know how I could help,” said Heaven Sanders. “Then, I thought about doing this march just to get people to donate really.”

The group made Ukrainian flags with several humanitarian relief nonprofits listed on the back to give to bystanders. Sanders says she plans to host more marches on behalf of the people in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

