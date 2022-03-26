Columbus Police Department swears in new officers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There has been a strong need for police officers in our community.

The Columbus Police Department has been doing its best to add to its ranks by creating new incentives and changing its recruiting.

Today 11 recruits graduated from the program, with another group starting on April 4.

They have been in the Police Academy for 11 weeks, and now they have to do eight weeks of additional department training before going into field training.

The field training will last for about ten weeks, and then the officers are released on patrol.

Chief Freddie Blackmon spoke to the new officers about the meaning of their jobs.

“Where you will be able to come to work every day and renew your commitment to protect and serve the men and women of Columbus, Georgia. The boys and girls of Columbus, Georgia. The next level where you would be a positive impact in the lives of the many people you come into contact with,” Blackmon expressed.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson communicated that officers had received a 10.5 percent pay raise to attract more people to the force in the past three years.

The city council recently approved a recruiting and retention package that included a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

Columbus also commissioned a pay study, and according to Henderson, officers can expect its implementation by early next year.

In the meantime, CPD officers are receiving $1,500 quarterly bonuses.

If you want to apply to become an officer for the Columbus Police Department, click here.

