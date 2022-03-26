Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Kenyan artist showcases first U.S. art exhibit at Heritage Art Center in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, the Columbus Heritage Art Center welcomed Kenyan artist Adam Masava to showcase his first U.S. show called ‘Coming to America’.

Masava’s creations are often painted on pieces of the tin rooftops from the slums where he grew up. These connections from his past to the present merge into a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The artist explained how his upbringing was difficult and expressed he paints to bring an optimistic eye to the slums because it is not like the stereotypes.

“Right now, I’m trying to show the things that happen in the slum in a positive way because also slums are stereotyped, so I try to bridge the gap and teach people how beautiful the slum is, how honest people are and how hard working they are,” stated Masava.

You can experience his mixed-media art pieces of Africa at the Heritage Art Center located at 7th Street and Broadway in Downtown Columbus.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heated outburst during Columbus court proceeding leads to woman’s arrest
Heated outburst during Columbus court proceeding leads to woman’s arrest
MCSO: Three men arrested on multiple drug charges, over $71K worth of drugs seized
MCSO: Three men arrested on multiple drug charges, over $71K worth of drugs seized
Suspect named in Wynnton Rd. police standoff
Suspect arrested, charged after police standoff on Wynnton Rd. in Columbus
Columbus Civic Center removes performance of local rapper from upcoming concert
Crime scene tape over police lights.
One man injured in shooting on Double Churches Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

National Infantry Museum hosts premiere for movie filmed in Columbus, Midland area
National Infantry Museum hosts premiere for movie filmed in Columbus, Midland area
Columbus Police Department swears in new officers
Auburn residents weigh in on record-high rent prices
City of Columbus, Ft. Benning holds Metal of Honor plaque unveiling for military heroes
City of Columbus, Ft. Benning holds Metal of Honor plaque unveiling for military heroes