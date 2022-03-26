Kenyan artist showcases first U.S. art exhibit at Heritage Art Center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, the Columbus Heritage Art Center welcomed Kenyan artist Adam Masava to showcase his first U.S. show called ‘Coming to America’.

Masava’s creations are often painted on pieces of the tin rooftops from the slums where he grew up. These connections from his past to the present merge into a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The artist explained how his upbringing was difficult and expressed he paints to bring an optimistic eye to the slums because it is not like the stereotypes.

“Right now, I’m trying to show the things that happen in the slum in a positive way because also slums are stereotyped, so I try to bridge the gap and teach people how beautiful the slum is, how honest people are and how hard working they are,” stated Masava.

You can experience his mixed-media art pieces of Africa at the Heritage Art Center located at 7th Street and Broadway in Downtown Columbus.

