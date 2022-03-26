National Infantry Museum hosts premiere for movie filmed in Columbus, Midland area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a big night for the Fountain City as the National Infantry Museum premiered the film, The Greatest Inheritance, starring Family Matter’s star Jaleel White and Rosewood’s Cameron Kelly.

The movie, filmed in Columbus and Midland, tells the story of four estranged siblings who embark on a scavenger hunt to find their mother’s hidden will. The person who finds the secret document will inherit the estate.

News Leader 9 attended the premiere and caught up with the movie’s stars and production team.

“It’s really wonderful to be able to bring this project to my hometown area and have so many supporters to help us get it made. It really made all the difference, and it’s so exciting to be able to celebrate them here tonight,” expressed producer and actress Meredith Riley-Stewart.

The film is about an hour and a half long and rated PG-13.

The Greatest Inheritance is now available on most video streaming platforms.

