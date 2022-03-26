Phenix City police seek to identify suspect in pawn shop theft
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a theft investigation.
Authorities say the incident happened at a pawn shop on October 1 of last year.
In the surveillance photo, the man appears to be wearing a loose blue t-shirt and dark-colored pants.
Anyone who can identify the person is asked to contact Investigator Lingier at 334-448-2813 or Lt. Isabel at 334-448-2825.
