Phenix City police seek to identify suspect in pawn shop theft

Phenix City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection...
Phenix City police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a theft investigation.(Source: Phenix City Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a theft investigation.

Authorities say the incident happened at a pawn shop on October 1 of last year.

In the surveillance photo, the man appears to be wearing a loose blue t-shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone who can identify the person is asked to contact Investigator Lingier at 334-448-2813 or Lt. Isabel at 334-448-2825.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

