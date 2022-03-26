Police: Son stabbed father during incident in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A 38-year-old man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his father.

Authorities say the incident happened early Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Whitesville Road in LaGrange.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound to his left leg. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

Following an investigation, police say Tony Brisco stabbed his father and fled the scene. Officers found him a short time later.

There’s no word on what led up to the stabbing incident.

Brisco was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

