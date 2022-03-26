Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police: Son stabbed father during incident in LaGrange

By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A 38-year-old man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his father.

Authorities say the incident happened early Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Whitesville Road in LaGrange.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound to his left leg. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

Following an investigation, police say Tony Brisco stabbed his father and fled the scene. Officers found him a short time later.

There’s no word on what led up to the stabbing incident.

Brisco was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO: Three men arrested on multiple drug charges, over $71K worth of drugs seized
MCSO: Three men arrested on multiple drug charges, over $71K worth of drugs seized
$1.1 billion in refund checks heading to Georgia taxpayers
Heated outburst during Columbus court proceeding leads to woman’s arrest
Heated outburst during Columbus court proceeding leads to woman’s arrest
Suspect named in Wynnton Rd. police standoff
Suspect arrested, charged after police standoff on Wynnton Rd. in Columbus
Columbus Civic Center removes performance of local rapper from upcoming concert

Latest News

Kenyan artist showcases first U.S. art exhibit at Heritage Art Center in Columbus
Kenyan artist showcases first U.S. art exhibit at Heritage Art Center in Columbus
National Infantry Museum hosts premiere for movie filmed in Columbus, Midland area
National Infantry Museum hosts premiere for movie filmed in Columbus, Midland area
Kenyan artist showcases first U.S. art exhibit at Heritage Art Center in Columbus
Kenyan artist showcases first U.S. art exhibit at Heritage Art Center in Columbus
National Infantry Museum hosts premiere for movie filmed in Columbus, Midland area
National Infantry Museum hosts premiere for movie filmed in Columbus, Midland area