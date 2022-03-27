Auburn seeking volunteers for 22nd annual CityFest event

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn’s largest, free outdoor festival is about a month away and organizers are seeking volunteers.

The city’s 22nd annual CityFest will be held on April 30 at Kiesel Park from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will include live music, food vendors, arts & crafts, and more.

Event planners are looking for individuals, groups, or service organizations to help with various things including setting up tables and tents for vendors, attending to children’s stations, and managing crowds.

Officials say volunteers will receive lunch and a free T-shirt, as well as community service hours if needed.

“CityFest has thrived for the past 21 years because of the Auburn community’s willingness to make the festival a special event for thousands of guests,” said Sara Custer, City of Auburn Cultural Arts Director.

Volunteer applications must be turned in by April 28. Applications will be accepted at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center on Drake Avenue; they can also be emailed to Caroline Aycock, volunteer coordinator, at maycock@auburnalabama.org.

To learn more about Auburn CityFest, click here.

