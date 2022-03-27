Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn seeking volunteers for 22nd annual CityFest event

The City of Auburn’s largest, free outdoor festival is about a month away and organizers are...
The City of Auburn’s largest, free outdoor festival is about a month away and organizers are seeking volunteers.(Source: Auburn CityFest)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn’s largest, free outdoor festival is about a month away and organizers are seeking volunteers.

The city’s 22nd annual CityFest will be held on April 30 at Kiesel Park from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will include live music, food vendors, arts & crafts, and more.

Event planners are looking for individuals, groups, or service organizations to help with various things including setting up tables and tents for vendors, attending to children’s stations, and managing crowds.

Officials say volunteers will receive lunch and a free T-shirt, as well as community service hours if needed.

“CityFest has thrived for the past 21 years because of the Auburn community’s willingness to make the festival a special event for thousands of guests,” said Sara Custer, City of Auburn Cultural Arts Director.

Volunteer applications must be turned in by April 28. Applications will be accepted at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center on Drake Avenue; they can also be emailed to Caroline Aycock, volunteer coordinator, at maycock@auburnalabama.org.

To learn more about Auburn CityFest, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1.1 billion in refund checks heading to Georgia taxpayers
Phenix City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection...
Phenix City police seek to identify suspect in pawn shop theft
MCSO: Three men arrested on multiple drug charges, over $71K worth of drugs seized
MCSO: Three men arrested on multiple drug charges, over $71K worth of drugs seized
Police: Son stabbed father during incident in LaGrange
How detectives convinced a 2018 Columbus murder suspect to testify

Latest News

A total of 36 food trucks, including some local ones, were in attendance at the festival.
Uptown Columbus Spring Food Truck Festival returns after 3-year hiatus
A cross-county motorcycle ride was held in memory of two 2021 accidents that claimed the lives...
2nd annual Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Girls Ranch Ride held in Valley
Columbus group marches in support of Ukraine
Columbus group marches in support of Ukraine
Kenyan artist showcases first U.S. art exhibit at Heritage Art Center in Columbus
Kenyan artist showcases first U.S. art exhibit at Heritage Art Center in Columbus