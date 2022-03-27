Community remembers legacy of longtime Columbus pastor, elected official

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A packed crowd gathered at Green Island Country Club in Columbus Saturday afternoon to honor the life and legacy of longtime Columbus pastor Ann Hardman.

Hardman, Muscogee County’s first black Superior Court clerk, died of cancer four years ago.

Those in attendance reflected on Dr. Hardman’s love for God and people, her infectious strong faith, and giving heart.

Keynote speaker Kia Chambers, a Muscogee County school board member, recalled how Dr. Hardman made a positive impact on her life. She also admonished everyone to live life on purpose.

Hardman’s daughter, former Miss Georgia and first runner to Miss America Chasity Smith, sang a medley of her mother’s favorite songs, and our very own Roslyn Giles served as the emcee.

