Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Community remembers legacy of longtime Columbus pastor, elected official

By WTVM Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A packed crowd gathered at Green Island Country Club in Columbus Saturday afternoon to honor the life and legacy of longtime Columbus pastor Ann Hardman.

Hardman, Muscogee County’s first black Superior Court clerk, died of cancer four years ago.

Those in attendance reflected on Dr. Hardman’s love for God and people, her infectious strong faith, and giving heart.

Keynote speaker Kia Chambers, a Muscogee County school board member, recalled how Dr. Hardman made a positive impact on her life. She also admonished everyone to live life on purpose.

Hardman’s daughter, former Miss Georgia and first runner to Miss America Chasity Smith, sang a medley of her mother’s favorite songs, and our very own Roslyn Giles served as the emcee.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1.1 billion in refund checks heading to Georgia taxpayers
Phenix City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection...
Phenix City police seek to identify suspect in pawn shop theft
MCSO: Three men arrested on multiple drug charges, over $71K worth of drugs seized
MCSO: Three men arrested on multiple drug charges, over $71K worth of drugs seized
Police: Son stabbed father during incident in LaGrange
How detectives convinced a 2018 Columbus murder suspect to testify

Latest News

The City of Auburn’s largest, free outdoor festival is about a month away and organizers are...
Auburn seeking volunteers for 22nd annual CityFest event
A total of 36 food trucks, including some local ones, were in attendance at the festival.
Uptown Columbus Spring Food Truck Festival returns after 3-year hiatus
A cross-county motorcycle ride was held in memory of two 2021 accidents that claimed the lives...
2nd annual Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Girls Ranch Ride held in Valley
Columbus group marches in support of Ukraine
Columbus group marches in support of Ukraine