Dothan man drowns in Lake Eufaula boating accident

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Henry County Coroner Derek Wright says a Dothan man died after a boating accident on Lake Eufaula Saturday.

He’s been identified as 59-year-old Claude Williams.

First responders were called out for two boaters in distress near Calhoun Drive in northern Henry County around 3:00 p.m. That’s just off of White Oak Creek and Lake Eufaula.

Based on information Wright was given, a fishing boat was anchored near the shore. Wind and waves caused the boat to flip and sink. The second boater was able to get to safety.

Alabama Marine Patrol are in charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

