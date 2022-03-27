Stunning Sunday weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chilly to start Sunday with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s in most spots. Don’t be surprised if some of the normally colder and wind-protected spots north and west of Columbus near Troup and Chambers County have a little bit of patchy frost. Otherwise, mainly sunny and breezy but not as windy as Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. After another very chilly start Monday, it will be a much warmer finish with highs in the upper 70s. While clouds are expected to increase Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will only get warmer! Highs will be in the mid 80s! It will be dry until Thursday when showers and thunderstorms are likely as a cold front moves through. More showers are possible next weekend.

