Uptown Columbus Spring Food Truck Festival returns after 3-year hiatus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Uptown Columbus Spring Food Truck Festival returned following a three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday, thousands of people came out to eat a variety of foods at mobile kitchens from across the state of Georgia. A total of 36 food trucks, including some local ones, were in attendance at the festival at Woodruff Park.

Some of the eats you could choose from included southern, German, Italian, vegan, and a variety of desserts. There were also arts and crafts vendors along with other family-friendly activities.

People we talked with say the most important part of the event was seeing everyone together again.

“We are really excited the community is out,” said Tracy Greene of Uptown Columbus. “It’s a beautiful day. So, we are really happy about the support we are seeing.”

“It’s been great - the lines are pretty long, but you see the different types of and just people hanging out,” said Carl James of Phenix City.

“It’s not only about the food trucks - it’s about feeding the people and bringing the community together as one,” said Sharron Saddler, owner of FlavoRite Vegan.

Tracey Greene with Uptown Columbus says the food truck festival serves as one of the biggest fundraisers that allows them to hold other events for free.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.