82 arrested, drugs, guns seized in crackdown on Columbus crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police partnered with the Georgia State Patrol for a weekend crackdown on crime. This operation led to more than 80 arrests and a seizure of drugs and guns.

Authorities say the purpose of the “Operation Enough is Enough” crime suppression detail was to reduce crime by patrolling hotspot locations.

Between March 25 and March 27, officers and troopers pursued those with outstanding warrants, illegally in possession of firearms, and involved in criminal gang activity.

Columbus police say the operation led to the following:

More than 900 contacts with people

82 people taken into custody (9 released on principal summons to appear in court)

149 criminal charges (40 felonies/109 misdemeanors)

35 criminal arrest warrants served

29 contacts with people armed with firearms (8 seized as evidence in criminal charges, 4 stored as personal property for incarcerated suspects)

595 traffic citations issued

806 traffic warnings issued

45 DUI arrests

33 vehicles impounded (arrests)

8 violators fled from law enforcement / pursued by troopers

5 validated gang members arrested

278.3 grams of illegal drugs seized ($3,737 street sale value)

183 pills containing illegal drugs ($3,660 street sale value)

This operation led to more than 80 arrests and a seizure of drugs and guns. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

Authorities used multiple resources during the operation which include technology, intelligence, K-9, and aerial support.

Anyone who wishes to anonymously report crime in Columbus should contact Columbus Crime Stoppers at 706-653-3188.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.