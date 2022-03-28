Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

82 arrested, drugs, guns seized in weekend crackdown on Columbus crime

By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police partnered with the Georgia State Patrol for a weekend crackdown on crime. This operation led to more than 80 arrests and a seizure of drugs and guns.

Authorities say the purpose of the “Operation Enough is Enough” crime suppression detail was to reduce crime by patrolling hotspot locations.

Between March 25 and March 27, officers and troopers pursued those with outstanding warrants, illegally in possession of firearms, and involved in criminal gang activity.

Columbus police say the operation led to the following:

  • More than 900 contacts with people
  • 82 people taken into custody (9 released on principal summons to appear in court)
  • 149 criminal charges (40 felonies/109 misdemeanors)
  • 35 criminal arrest warrants served
  • 29 contacts with people armed with firearms (8 seized as evidence in criminal charges, 4 stored as personal property for incarcerated suspects)
  • 595 traffic citations issued
  • 806 traffic warnings issued
  • 45 DUI arrests
  • 33 vehicles impounded (arrests)
  • 8 violators fled from law enforcement / pursued by troopers
  • 5 validated gang members arrested
  • 278.3 grams of illegal drugs seized ($3,737 street sale value)
  • 183 pills containing illegal drugs ($3,660 street sale value)
This operation led to more than 80 arrests and a seizure of drugs and guns.
This operation led to more than 80 arrests and a seizure of drugs and guns.(Source: Columbus Police Department)

Authorities used multiple resources during the operation which include technology, intelligence, K-9, and aerial support.

Anyone who wishes to anonymously report crime in Columbus should contact Columbus Crime Stoppers at 706-653-3188.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1.1 billion in refund checks heading to Georgia taxpayers
Dee Armstrong announces homecoming celebration for her daughter
Dee Armstrong announces homegoing celebration for her daughter
Police: Two injured in Sunday Columbus shooting
Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.
500-pound bear captured and relocated in Tennessee
Dr. Ann Hardman, Muscogee County’s first black Superior Court clerk, died of cancer four years...
Community remembers legacy of longtime Columbus pastor, elected official

Latest News

Cell phone pinpoints primary suspect in 2018 murder of Columbus rapper
Cell phone pinpoints primary suspect in 2018 murder of Columbus rapper
Cell phone pinpoints primary suspect in 2018 murder of Columbus rapper
Chief Blackmon discussed the weekend crime suppression operation that led to more than 80...
Columbus police chief speaks after ‘success’ with weekend sting operation
82 arrested, drugs, guns seized in crackdown on Columbus crime
82 arrested, drugs, guns seized in crackdown on Columbus crime
Columbus police chief speaks after ‘success’ with weekend crime operation
Columbus police chief speaks after ‘success’ with weekend sting operation