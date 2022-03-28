Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Biden spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after trip

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the...
White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after returning from Europe with President Joe Biden, in the latest infiltration of the coronavirus into the West Wing’s protective bubble around Biden.

Jean-Pierre, the principal deputy press secretary, said she last saw Biden “during a socially distanced meeting” on Saturday. Biden, because he is fully vaccinated, is not considered a “close contact” under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Jean-Pierre traveled to Belgium and Poland with Biden after press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the virus last week.

Biden returned to the White House early Sunday morning from the four-day trip that saw him work to bolster the NATO alliance after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Jean-Pierre said she was experiencing “mild symptoms,” adding that “in alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.”

The White House said Biden, 79, last tested negative for COVID-19 before returning to the U.S. from the trip as part of required pre-arrival testing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1.1 billion in refund checks heading to Georgia taxpayers
Phenix City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection...
Phenix City police seek to identify suspect in pawn shop theft
Police: Son stabbed father during incident in LaGrange
MCSO: Three men arrested on multiple drug charges, over $71K worth of drugs seized
MCSO: Three men arrested on multiple drug charges, over $71K worth of drugs seized
Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.
500-pound bear captured and relocated in Tennessee

Latest News

A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation shocks Oscar audience
Georgia House Bill 1443 will allow food truck owners to operate anywhere in the state,...
Ga. lawmakers push to simplify food truck permitting process in all counties
Ga. lawmakers push to simplify food truck permitting process in all counties
Ga. lawmakers push to simplify food truck permitting process in all counties