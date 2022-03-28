Business Break
Columbus Chamber of Commerce to host 2022 State of Fort Benning

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the 2022 State of Fort Benning.

The event is set to take place on April 12, from 7:30 - 9:00 a.m. at the National Infantry Museum - located at 1775 Legacy Way in Columbus.

This seated breakfast at the National Infantry Museum features U.S. Army Major General Patrick J. Donahoe, who serves as the Commanding General of the United States Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning. 

The event is considered a premier networking opportunity and a way to show appreciation for the men and women serving our country.

Tickets are on sale now through April 12 and can be purchased HERE.

