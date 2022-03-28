Columbus Fire and EMS holds graduation ceremony for Class of 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire and EMS held a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 on Monday morning, March 28.

Captain Paula Carter, the Chief Instructor of the EMS school, also is retiring after 35 years of service.

“Always think about the patient. Always put the patient first. Because that’s what we’re here for. We’re an advocate for the patient. To make sure they get the best treatment possible,” said Captain Carter. “And to always remember that. You know that’s their goal in life is just to put that patient first and give the best treatment possible so they’ll have a favorable outcome.”

She retires after graduating her largest class to date of 24 students at one time.

