Columbus police chief speaks after ‘success’ with weekend sting operation

By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon joined WTVM News Leader 9 in-studio Monday evening for the bi-weekly “Chat with the chief” segment.

Chief Blackmon discussed the weekend crime suppression operation that led to more than 80 arrests and a seizure of drugs and guns.

“The detail of our “Operation Enough is Enough” was a success,” said Blackmon.

The chief also called on the community to come together to collectively combat crime.

Watch the full interview above.

Cell phone pinpoints primary suspect in 2018 murder of Columbus rapper
82 arrested, drugs, guns seized in crackdown on Columbus crime
Columbus police chief speaks after ‘success’ with weekend crime operation
