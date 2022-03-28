Columbus police chief speaks after ‘success’ with weekend sting operation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon joined WTVM News Leader 9 in-studio Monday evening for the bi-weekly “Chat with the chief” segment.

Chief Blackmon discussed the weekend crime suppression operation that led to more than 80 arrests and a seizure of drugs and guns.

“The detail of our “Operation Enough is Enough” was a success,” said Blackmon.

The chief also called on the community to come together to collectively combat crime.

Watch the full interview above.

