Dee Armstrong announces homegoing celebration for her daughter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saying goodbye to your child is probably the most difficult thing a mother will ever have to do. There are no words to describe it.

On March 3, after an unexpected illness, my only daughter Desi passed .

She was my sweetheart, my pride and joy, my best friend on planet Earth, my counselor - the person who kept me out of a lot of trouble by helping me think things through. And the one person I knew could always make me laugh.

There was nothing I wouldn’t do for her. And nothing she wouldn’t do for me.

When she decided she wanted to work for herself, she called me from Florida and said, “Momma, find me a food truck I want to open a restaurant.”

I went out that Saturday afternoon and found one in good shape and had it waiting for her when she moved to Columbus. Finding the equipment she needed was so much fun too. We went to junk yards and thrift stores to save money where we could. And somehow, I always found stuff that was just like new.

My life was centered around Desi’s dream. Doing dishes, running to the grocery store when she and Mel ran out of things, and finding gadgets she needed for the kitchen.

And boy could she cook. She was amazing in the kitchen. She quickly gained a reputation for herself as Chef of the Spankin Spoon Food Truck.

The bright light in all of this is the tremendous number of people who have told me over and over again how sweet she was, what a good friend she was, and what a fabulous chef she was.

She came into this world late. It was past her due date so I had to wait for her arrival. Now, I’ll have to wait again to see her in heaven.

So I’m inviting all of you to what is going to be a joyful homegoing celebration on April 10 at 4 p.m. at North Highland Church. We’re going to remember her the way she wants to be remembered - with lots of joy.

I hope to see you there. That would make her very happy.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.