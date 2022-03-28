Enrichment Services Program accepts applications for cooling program for 65+ residents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Enrichment Services Program, Inc. will begin accepting cooling program appointments for the 2021-2022 Low-Income Household Energy Assistance Program beginning Friday, April 1.

The Low-Income Household Energy Assistance Program is a federal program that helps low-income households pay for heating or cooling for their homes. All household members must be 65 years or older and meet income eligibility to qualify.

Appointments for Chattahoochee, Clay, Harris, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, and Talbot counties will be open through the phone on Friday, April 1 at 2 p.m.

Appointments for Muscogee County residents will be made online and by phone on Friday, April 1 at 4 p.m.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all appointments will be completed over the phone. Appointment lines may close periodically based on the availability of funds.

Funds are administered on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are exhausted. This assistance is based on household income, household size, and other factors.

To qualify, the family’s income must be less than or equal to 60% of the median income for a Georgia family. The income threshold for a household of one is $26,474 and $59,057 for five.

ESP must receive the following documentation:

Proof of income for the past 30 days for each person over 18 in the household

Proof of Social Security Numbers for each person in the household

Last/current month’s electric or gas/propane bill for the household

Current proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status, state-issued picture identification (ID) such as driver’s license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, military ID, etc. for each person over 18 in the household

If receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits, or Worker’s Compensation, the 2022 award letter is required.

Documents can be submitted at the Neighborhood Service Center in the county where the residents reside. Residents in Muscogee County will submit documents to the CARES Station - located at 1112 Veterans Parkway - at their appointment time. After documents are received, a phone interview will be scheduled. On May 1, all other eligible residents can apply for assistance.

Water assistance payments are also available in Chattahoochee, Clay, and Muscogee counties without an additional appointment. Customers must submit their water bill along with other required documents.

