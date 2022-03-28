‘Get Up and Live’: WTVM photographer, author releases 30-day affirmation book
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It happened but you didn’t die... get up and live!
That’s the title of a newly released book written by one of our own - making it her third book she’s released.
Author, Denise Mosley, works as a photographer and editor at WTVM and she’s here to talk about her new book.
The full interview is below:
The official release and book signing will be on April 3 at 4 p.m. EST - located at 119 Ridley Avenue in LaGrange, Ga.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.