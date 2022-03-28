Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Get Up and Live’: WTVM photographer, author releases 30-day affirmation book

WTVM photographer, author releases new book
WTVM photographer, author releases new book
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It happened but you didn’t die... get up and live!

That’s the title of a newly released book written by one of our own - making it her third book she’s released.

Author, Denise Mosley, works as a photographer and editor at WTVM and she’s here to talk about her new book.

The full interview is below:

WTVM photographer, author releases new book

The official release and book signing will be on April 3 at 4 p.m. EST - located at 119 Ridley Avenue in LaGrange, Ga.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1.1 billion in refund checks heading to Georgia taxpayers
Police: Two injured in Sunday Columbus shooting
Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.
500-pound bear captured and relocated in Tennessee
Dr. Ann Hardman, Muscogee County’s first black Superior Court clerk, died of cancer four years...
Community remembers legacy of longtime Columbus pastor, elected official
Phenix City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection...
Phenix City police seek to identify suspect in pawn shop theft

Latest News

Historic Westville
Historic Westville announces April events to public
WTVM photographer, author releases new book
WTVM photographer, author releases new book
Columbus Chamber of Commerce to host 2022 State of Fort Benning
Locally filmed “The Greatest Inheritance” premieres at National Infantry Museum
Locally filmed “The Greatest Inheritance” premieres at National Infantry Museum