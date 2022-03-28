‘Get Up and Live’: WTVM photographer, author releases 30-day affirmation book

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It happened but you didn’t die... get up and live!

That’s the title of a newly released book written by one of our own - making it her third book she’s released.

Author, Denise Mosley, works as a photographer and editor at WTVM and she’s here to talk about her new book.

The full interview is below:

WTVM photographer, author releases new book

The official release and book signing will be on April 3 at 4 p.m. EST - located at 119 Ridley Avenue in LaGrange, Ga.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.