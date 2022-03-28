Historic Westville announces April events to public

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Historic Westville has announced April events for the public to enjoy.

There’s always a quieter pace at Historic Westville - but through the pandemic, like everything else, it was a little too quiet.

But now, the experience is back open for field trips and family outings.

Historic Westville is sure to give you an experience of what life was like in the 1800′s state of Georgia.

“Lack of electronics is the first thing that comes to mind and we represent that in the village how things were human powered, person powered rather than motor powered,” said Julian Singer with Historic Westville. “That’s a major difference. It seems like people had more time on their hands to do different types of work around the village as well as be more collaborative. We try to represent the fact that the blacksmith, the carpenter and the leatherworker might work together on different projects.”

And now that opportunity is back again - open for visitors with a full slate of events.

“It’s been great having schools back. We’re pretty booked through the spring,” said Singer. “We still have some slots available in May, but we’re happy to have schools back full-time.”

Below is a list of events:

April 2 | Handmade Day Join Historic Westville from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Each of our interpreters will be teaching guests of all ages various crafts. General admission cost plus $15 family (2 adults & 2 children) | $5 individual | $2 for each additional family member (after the 2 adults and 2 children)

April 6, 2022 | Kids Crafts Craft station for children to participate in down in the village between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Easter Egg sewing and various paper weaving events.

April 8, 2022 | Traditional Easter Egg Dye Event Come see a traditional Easter Egg Dyeing demonstration with a make-and-take egg marbling for children to take home their own colored egg.

April 9, 2022 | Carrot Cooking Demonstration A cooking demonstration with carrots in preparation for Easter Dinner. Join between the hours of 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. to learn a new recipe to add to your Easter Dinner table this year.



Historic Westville is located at 3557 South Lumpkin Road in Columbus.

