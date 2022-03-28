Jury selection underway for Auburn murder trial

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A dozen years passed before a man was charged with the murder of Auburn resident Lori Ann Slesinksi.

She disappeared in 2006 on her way to a friend’s party. Jury selection began Monday as accused killer Derrill Ennis prepares for trial.

Two panels of 47 potential jury members began the qualification phase Monday at the Lee County Justice Center for what could be a lengthy trial.

Sixteen years have passed since Lori Slesinki was seen alive. She was reported missing in June of 2006 and the charred remains of her car were found on DeKalb Street in Auburn days later.

It wasn’t until 2018 when a suspect was charged with her murder. Ennis was arrested in Virginia and later extradited to Lee County.

Investigators claim Ennis was an acquaintance of Slesinski’s. Ennis is charged with kidnapping, burglary and capital murder.

Officials say the trial could take 2-3 weeks to complete once a jury is selected.

We’ll keep updated on the trial on-air and online.

