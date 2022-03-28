Business Break
Keep Opelika Beautiful to host Recycle and Shred Day

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Keep Opelika Beautiful will host a free Recycle and Shred Day on Saturday, April 9.

The event will run from 8 to 11 a.m., at the 8th Avenue Recycle Center - located at 600 8th Avenue.

Documents from non-profits will be accepted for shredding. Paper clips and staples do not have to be taken out, but paper will need to be removed from binders. No documents from businesses will be accepted for shredding. There is a 10-box limit.

This event is only open to residents of Lee County. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicle and allow volunteers to unload documents. All shredding for this event will be done onsite.

Other items accepted at the 8th Avenue Recycle Center include laptops, small computer screens, towers, cellphones, electrical cables, aluminum cans, cardboard, newspaper, plastic containers, and steel cans.

This recycling center is open from Friday at 8 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The Jeter Recycling Center at 675 Jeter Avenue is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Keep Opelika Beautiful at 334-749-4970.

