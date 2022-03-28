Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Locally filmed “The Greatest Inheritance” premieres at National Infantry Museum

Locally filmed “The Greatest Inheritance” premieres at National Infantry Museum
Locally filmed “The Greatest Inheritance” premieres at National Infantry Museum
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - At the beginning of the pandemic, a movie was being filmed in Midland - and premiered last Friday at the National Infantry Museum.

Our Dee Armstrong spoke with stars of the film, Cameron Kelly and Meredith Riley Stewart, about the filming process and what to expect in the movie.

Below is the full interview:

Locally filmed “The Greatest Inheritance” premieres at National Infantry Museum

Other stars in the film include Jaleel White, Mena Suvari and Jeff Schroeder.

You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1.1 billion in refund checks heading to Georgia taxpayers
Police: Two injured in Sunday Columbus shooting
Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.
500-pound bear captured and relocated in Tennessee
Phenix City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection...
Phenix City police seek to identify suspect in pawn shop theft
Dr. Ann Hardman, Muscogee County’s first black Superior Court clerk, died of cancer four years...
Community remembers legacy of longtime Columbus pastor, elected official

Latest News

Columbus Chamber of Commerce to host 2022 State of Fort Benning
Locally filmed “The Greatest Inheritance” premieres at National Infantry Museum
Locally filmed “The Greatest Inheritance” premieres at National Infantry Museum
International artist to stop in Columbus on tour
International artist to stop in Columbus on tour
International artist to stop in Columbus on tour
International artist to stop in Columbus on tour