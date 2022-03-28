Locally filmed “The Greatest Inheritance” premieres at National Infantry Museum

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - At the beginning of the pandemic, a movie was being filmed in Midland - and premiered last Friday at the National Infantry Museum.

Our Dee Armstrong spoke with stars of the film, Cameron Kelly and Meredith Riley Stewart, about the filming process and what to expect in the movie.

Below is the full interview:

Other stars in the film include Jaleel White, Mena Suvari and Jeff Schroeder.

You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV.

