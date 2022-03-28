Business Break
Search continues for Columbus man missing for 7 years

Authorities say Joel Akridge was last seen near the 5800 block of Valleybrook Road in Columbus...
Authorities say Joel Akridge was last seen near the 5800 block of Valleybrook Road in Columbus on March 28, 2015.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday marks a grim milestone for the family of Joel Akridge. It’s the 7th anniversary of his disappearance.

Authorities say Akridge was last seen near the 5800 block of Valleybrook Road in Columbus on March 28, 2015.

According to police, Akridge is mentally impaired and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a wrestling logo. He was 53 years old when he went missing; he’d be 60 today.

Akridge is described as 5′11″ tall with brown eyes, brown hair, and weighing about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.

