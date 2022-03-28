Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Toddler found dead in Florida septic tank, police say

Jose Lara, 22 months old, was found dead in a septic tank in Florida.
Jose Lara, 22 months old, was found dead in a septic tank in Florida.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A 22-month-old child was found dead in a septic tank in what initially appears to be a tragic accident, police in Florida said.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Jose Lara went missing around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. An Amber Alert was not issued because they are only issued in cases of abduction, and police said there was no evidence to suggest any criminal activity.

Officials searched for about 24 hours before discovering Jose’s body in a septic tank on his family’s property early Monday afternoon.

“We are heartbroken,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “Please pray for the family and the first responders who worked diligently to find him.”

Police did not provide further details but said the investigation is ongoing.

Putnam County is located about halfway between Jacksonville and Orlando.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1.1 billion in refund checks heading to Georgia taxpayers
Police: Two injured in Sunday Columbus shooting
Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.
500-pound bear captured and relocated in Tennessee
Dr. Ann Hardman, Muscogee County’s first black Superior Court clerk, died of cancer four years...
Community remembers legacy of longtime Columbus pastor, elected official
Phenix City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection...
Phenix City police seek to identify suspect in pawn shop theft

Latest News

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions, launches review
82 arrested, drugs, guns seized in crackdown on Columbus crime
82 arrested, drugs, guns seized in crackdown on Columbus crime
FILE – The Food and Drug Administration has issued a negative review of a closely watched...
FDA skeptical of benefits from experimental ALS drug
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that forbids instruction on sexual...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Columbus Fire & EMS holds graduation ceremony for Class of 2022
Columbus Fire & EMS holds graduation ceremony for Class of 2022