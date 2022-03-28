Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Warming up significantly the next few days

Tyler’s forecast
We reach the mid 70s this afternoon. It will be much warmer Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a chilly start Monday with some clouds, increasing sunshine this afternoon will lead to a milder afternoon. Highs reach the mid 70s in most spots, some upper 70s possible mainly south and east of Columbus. One more very cool night is on tap. Lows reach the mid 40s to near 50. Sunshine at first comes our way Tuesday followed by increasing high clouds. A ridge of high pressure scoots in from the west boosting our daytime highs into the low to mid 80s. It should be a degree or two warmer Wednesday with gusty winds picking up out of the south. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected by the end of the day ahead of our next storms system. Rain and storms move in late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. A couple strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out. However, it looks like a lack of instability in our area may limit that overall threat. Still, you’ll want to stay up-to-date just in case. The greatest risk of weather will be confined to areas west of I-65 late Wednesday and Wednesday night as of now. Still breezy Thursday with showers and storms ending during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Dry Friday with another wave of showers in the forecast Saturday. The overall weather pattern supports some unsettled weather at times going into next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1.1 billion in refund checks heading to Georgia taxpayers
Police: Two injured in Sunday Columbus shooting
Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.
500-pound bear captured and relocated in Tennessee
Phenix City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection...
Phenix City police seek to identify suspect in pawn shop theft
Dr. Ann Hardman, Muscogee County’s first black Superior Court clerk, died of cancer four years...
Community remembers legacy of longtime Columbus pastor, elected official

Latest News

Turning mostly sunny by this afternoon with a very mild afternoon; highs reach the mid 70s....
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Chilly to start Sunday with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s in most spots. Otherwise, mainly...
Stunning Sunday weather
Iris Flower
Abundant Sunshine for the Weekend!
Derek Kinkade
Beautiful Weekend Ahead; Cool Mornings, Pleasant Afternoons