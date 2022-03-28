Warming up significantly the next few days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a chilly start Monday with some clouds, increasing sunshine this afternoon will lead to a milder afternoon. Highs reach the mid 70s in most spots, some upper 70s possible mainly south and east of Columbus. One more very cool night is on tap. Lows reach the mid 40s to near 50. Sunshine at first comes our way Tuesday followed by increasing high clouds. A ridge of high pressure scoots in from the west boosting our daytime highs into the low to mid 80s. It should be a degree or two warmer Wednesday with gusty winds picking up out of the south. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected by the end of the day ahead of our next storms system. Rain and storms move in late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. A couple strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out. However, it looks like a lack of instability in our area may limit that overall threat. Still, you’ll want to stay up-to-date just in case. The greatest risk of weather will be confined to areas west of I-65 late Wednesday and Wednesday night as of now. Still breezy Thursday with showers and storms ending during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Dry Friday with another wave of showers in the forecast Saturday. The overall weather pattern supports some unsettled weather at times going into next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.