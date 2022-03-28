WTVM Editorial 03/28/22: College is not for everyone

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the legacies of COVID is the damage done to students who had to stay home far too long, learning remotely instead of being in the classroom.

Now, in another disruption related to COVID, the University System of Georgia is waiving standardized tests for some students.

The state says students with greater than a 3.0 grade point average won’t have to take tests like the Scholastic Aptitude Test, better known as the SAT.

Of Georgia’s 26 universities, 23 will waive the test requirement. The exceptions are the three schools in highest demand: UGA, Georgia Tech and Georgia College and State University.

Not having to take the SATs could well boost enrollment at less popular schools. For some students, criteria other than test scores could be a better measure of their abilities to thrive in the college setting. Getting that opportunity could be a gift for many students who might perform poorly on tests but otherwise ace their classes.

Still, college is an expensive credential to obtain.

Many students will find themselves with debt when they graduate. That’s why more so now than ever, college may not be for everyone.

Technical schools can be a smart option for many.

And many industries and employers will even train new workers on the job, giving them real world, hands-on skills that will lead to financially profitable careers in fields like IT; plumbing and heating; sales; the military; and electrical work to name a few.

Above all, most employers want job candidates who can write effectively, read at a high level, and exhibit critical thinking skills. College may not always stress student achievement of those success factors as much as we might hope.

So let’s concentrate on teaching those valuable skills that directly translate into workplace success.

That way, no matter what college, career or trade a student chooses, they are equipped to meet the high demand for smart, capable workers - now and in the future.

