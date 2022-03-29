2022 Spring Fling happening Apr. 1 - 10 at Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fun event for many in the Chattahoochee Valley is just days away!

The annual Spring Fling will be held at the Columbus Civic Center from April 1 - 10. Admission is free and event will feature rides, games, and food.

Date Open Close Ride promotions Friday 5 p.m. Ride all day for $20 Ride all day for $20 Saturday 11 a.m. 10 p.m. 11 a.m. - Noon - Free rides

Ride all day for $30 (Sold from Noon - 3pm)

3 p.m. - Close - Regular price tickets Sunday 12:30 p.m. 9 p.m. 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Free rides

2 p.m. - close - Ride all day for $25 Monday 5 p.m. 9 p.m. Ride all day for $20 Tuesday 5 p.m. 9 p.m. Ride all day for $20 Wednesday 5 p.m. 9 p.m. Ride all day for $20 Thursday 5 p.m. 9 p.m. Ride all day for $20 Friday 5 p.m. 10 p.m. Ride all day for $25 Saturday 11 a.m. 10 p.m. 11 a.m. - Noon - Free rides

Ride all day for $30 (Sold from Noon - 3pm)

3 p.m. - Close - Regular price tickets Sunday 12:30 p.m. 9 p.m. 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Free rides

2 p.m. - close - Ride all day for $25

Regular ticket pricing at the booths:

1 ticket - $1.25

21 tickets - $20

55 tickets - $50

110 tickets - $100

All rides are two or more tickets.

The Columbus Civic Center has protocols and guidelines in place. To view the the facility’s procedures, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.