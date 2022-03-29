2022 Spring Fling happening Apr. 1 - 10 at Columbus Civic Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fun event for many in the Chattahoochee Valley is just days away!
The annual Spring Fling will be held at the Columbus Civic Center from April 1 - 10. Admission is free and event will feature rides, games, and food.
|Date
|Open
|Close
|Ride promotions
|Friday
|5 p.m.
|Ride all day for $20
|Ride all day for $20
|Saturday
|11 a.m.
|10 p.m.
|11 a.m. - Noon - Free rides
Ride all day for $30 (Sold from Noon - 3pm)
3 p.m. - Close - Regular price tickets
|Sunday
|12:30 p.m.
|9 p.m.
|12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Free rides
2 p.m. - close - Ride all day for $25
|Monday
|5 p.m.
|9 p.m.
|Ride all day for $20
|Tuesday
|5 p.m.
|9 p.m.
|Ride all day for $20
|Wednesday
|5 p.m.
|9 p.m.
|Ride all day for $20
|Thursday
|5 p.m.
|9 p.m.
|Ride all day for $20
|Friday
|5 p.m.
|10 p.m.
|Ride all day for $25
|Saturday
|11 a.m.
|10 p.m.
|11 a.m. - Noon - Free rides
Ride all day for $30 (Sold from Noon - 3pm)
3 p.m. - Close - Regular price tickets
|Sunday
|12:30 p.m.
|9 p.m.
|12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Free rides
2 p.m. - close - Ride all day for $25
Regular ticket pricing at the booths:
- 1 ticket - $1.25
- 21 tickets - $20
- 55 tickets - $50
- 110 tickets - $100
All rides are two or more tickets.
The Columbus Civic Center has protocols and guidelines in place. To view the the facility’s procedures, click here.
