2022 Spring Fling happening Apr. 1 - 10 at Columbus Civic Center

A fun event for many in the Chattahoochee Valley is just days away!
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fun event for many in the Chattahoochee Valley is just days away!

The annual Spring Fling will be held at the Columbus Civic Center from April 1 - 10. Admission is free and event will feature rides, games, and food.

DateOpenCloseRide promotions
Friday5 p.m.Ride all day for $20Ride all day for $20
Saturday11 a.m.10 p.m.11 a.m. - Noon - Free rides
Ride all day for $30 (Sold from Noon - 3pm)
3 p.m. - Close - Regular price tickets
Sunday12:30 p.m.9 p.m.12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Free rides
2 p.m. - close - Ride all day for $25
Monday5 p.m.9 p.m.Ride all day for $20
Tuesday5 p.m.9 p.m.Ride all day for $20
Wednesday5 p.m.9 p.m.Ride all day for $20
Thursday5 p.m.9 p.m.Ride all day for $20
Friday5 p.m.10 p.m.Ride all day for $25
Saturday11 a.m.10 p.m.11 a.m. - Noon - Free rides
Ride all day for $30 (Sold from Noon - 3pm)
3 p.m. - Close - Regular price tickets
Sunday12:30 p.m.9 p.m.12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Free rides
2 p.m. - close - Ride all day for $25

Regular ticket pricing at the booths:

  • 1 ticket - $1.25
  • 21 tickets - $20
  • 55 tickets - $50
  • 110 tickets - $100

All rides are two or more tickets.

The Columbus Civic Center has protocols and guidelines in place. To view the the facility’s procedures, click here.

