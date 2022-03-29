22 arrested, drugs, guns recovered in Russell Co. weekend sting operation

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies partnered to take action against crime with a weekend sting operation.

Friday through Sunday, investigators and K-9 deputies targeted high-crime areas in the bi-city area which led to the arrests of 22 people. Among those arrested was a fugitive wanted for a case in Florida involving an assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say they recovered numerous types of narcotics, stolen property, and ten handguns.

The sheriff’s office joined forces with the Phenix City Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Columbus Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol for the crime suppression effort.

